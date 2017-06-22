Student activists hurt the workers they try to help

Source: Cato Institute

by Chelsea Follett

“During the student activity fair for freshmen, you may have noticed organizations like United Students Against Sweatshops urging you to protest so-called sweatshops in poor countries. Maybe you’ve seen posters around campus calling for boycotts of goods made in such factories. Perhaps you yourself have engaged in anti-factory activism alongside your classmates. Yet experts across the political spectrum — including Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof, and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs — have argued that opposition to ‘sweatshops’ in poor countries hurts the very workers that activists seek to help.” (06/21/17)

