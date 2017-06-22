Source: Attack The System

by Chris Shaw

“Ground-up, human-scale communities and polities (such as the myriad of commons across the world) need to be the direction of travel amongst those opposed to centralist forces. Forms of decentralised particularism should be encouraged in favour of the centralising power of hegemonic ideologies, with politico-economic power concentrated on a human-scale. This does not mean building some grand coalition of common interests, but rather recognising the innate problems of centralised power and regimes and developing multiple forms of exit and reform that can pull power away from them. There needs to be a recognition that the world is really quite Hayekian, that information is extremely difficult to aggregate, and that in attempting to do so authority and power are further pushed into forms of oligarchy and centralism.” (06/21/17)

https://attackthesystem.com/2017/06/21/the-centralising-axiom/