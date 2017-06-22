They made us reds to fight the reds

by Jacob G Hornberger

“At the end of World War II, U.S. officials told the American people that despite the Allied victory over Nazi Germany, America could not rest. That was because, they said, the United States now faced a new official enemy, one, they said, was arguably a bigger threat to Americans than Nazi Germany was. That new official enemy was the communist Soviet Union, which, ironically, had been America’s World War II partner and ally. To combat this new threat, U.S. officials said, it would be necessary to convert the federal government from a limited-government republic to what is known as a national-security state, which would consist of a gigantic and permanent military-intelligence establishment.” (06/21/17)

    To combat this new threat, U.S. officials said, it would be necessary to convert the federal government from a limited-government republic to what is known as a national-security state

    Seems Hornberger recycles this same thesis every third essay or so, that the United was some idyllic, enumerated powers republic subverted by some 20th century event. I’m don’t deny the events he outlines…I just deny his recycled pathology report. So, while it is true that the cold war birthed a permanent, large-scale MIC, it is also true that the United States was a colonial power long before that(e.g, Japan attacked a US military occupation in Hawaii). And Hornberger would be a lone voice in the libertarian community to refer to, say, the New Deal State as “a limited-government republic.”

    This is how the U.S. government became a government founded on torture. It copied North Korea, the Soviet Union, Red China, and other communist regimes.

    The United States didn’t learn torture from the commies. Might want to review 19th century American history, starting w/ slavery, the native american genocide, the civil war concentration camps, etc…