Source: Independent Institute

by Alvaro Vargas Llosa

“We live in times of hypersensitivity. One way in which collectivism acts against individual freedom is by declaring morally reprehensible — and oftentimes prohibiting — what is deemed ‘offensive.’ The expression ‘political correctness’ has come to define this assault on free speech that hides behind the mask of respect for the sensibilities of others. Any attempt to deviate from this hypocritical abuse of power should be welcome. Which is why we should rejoice at two recent developments.” (06/21/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/06/21/playing-offense-defeating-the-assault-on-free-speech/