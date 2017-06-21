NY: Regime raises minimum marriage age to 18

Source: CBS News

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation putting an end to child marriage in the Empire State. The legislation raises the age of consent from 14 to 18, and amends the process to require parental and judicial consent for marriage involving 17- and 18-year-olds, CBS New York reports. ‘This is a major step forward in our efforts to protect children and prevent forced marriages, and I am proud to sign this legislation that puts an end to child marriage in New York once and for all,’ Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a news release.” [editor’s note: No, it puts an end to marriage LICENSES; the people in question will continue to marry whether the state of New York recognizes their marriages or not. The main effects of the law will be to 1) remove some people from their spouses’ employee health benefits, etc., and 2) reduce the degree to which people care whether or not the state approves of what they do (yay!) – TLK] (06/21/17)

