Russia: Regime cancels US meeting over Ukraine sanctions

Source: Yahoo! News

“Russia has canceled a meeting with senior US diplomats in the wake of Washington’s decision to reinforce sanctions imposed over its interference in Ukraine and occupation of Crimea. US Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon had been due in St Petersburg on Friday to mend diplomatic fences with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. But relations between Moscow and Washington are at a low even by the standards of a rivalry that goes back to the Cold War, and Washington’s decision to ramp up its sanctions regime provoked the anger of President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.” (06/22/17)

https://au.news.yahoo.com/world/a/36081688/russia-cancels-us-meeting-over-ukraine-sanctions