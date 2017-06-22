PA: Valedictorian goes off script, so school cut his mic

Source: USA Today

“Not long after valedictorian Peter Butera referred to the ‘authoritative attitude’ of his Pennsylvania high school administrators, teachers and school board members did the school pull the plug on his graduation speech. Literally. They cut his mic off part-way through his speech, a fitting end to the 18-year-old’s ongoing battle with Wyoming Area High School administrators over the power of student government. ‘Despite some of the outstanding people in our school,’ said Butera, his voice booming through speakers, ‘the lack of a real student government, combined with the authoritative attitude that a few teachers, administrators, and board members have, prevent students from truly developing as leaders.’ That’s when his voice fell silent, as captured on now-viral video. He was no longer projecting, but he continued to speak until one of his principals ushered him offstage.” [editor’s note: Teh word he was looking for is “authoritarian” as the school officials demonstrated – SAT] (06/21/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/06/21/valedictorian-goes-off-script-so-school-cut-his-mic/417078001