Pentagon “wasted $28 million” on Afghan camouflaged uniforms

Source: BBC [UK state media]

“US taxpayers unnecessarily spent $28m on uniforms for the Afghan National Army, according to the US inspector general tasked with overseeing the war. In a scathing report, John Sopko said that officials bought ‘forest’ pattern uniforms, despite the country’s landscape being only 2.1% wooded. The decision was ‘not based on an evaluation of its appropriateness for the Afghan environment,’ he wrote. A former Afghan defence minister chose the pattern in 2007, he says. In the 17-page report, Mr Sopko writes that Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak chose the privately owned pattern over a cheaper pattern that the US military already owned. US officials, who had been searching for patterns online with Mr Wardak, authorised the purchase because he ‘liked what he saw,’ they wrote at the time. ‘”My concern is what if the minister of defence liked purple, or liked pink?’ Mr Sopko told USA Today in an interview.” [editor’s note: Tempest in a teapot. 99% of the soldiers could wear blaze orange 99% of the time and it wouldn’t matter. The real scandal is that the US taxpayer was paying $28 million for uniforms, not the color of the uniforms – TLK] (06/21/17)

