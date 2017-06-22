Hillary Clinton may still end up in jail for her many crimes

Source: Hang the Bankers

“Hillary Clinton has repeatedly managed to escape from the arms of the law, but it appears that this time the former Democratic presidential nominee may be brought to justice, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, and it’s not the Clinton email case or her ‘pay-to-play’ scheme. [She] may find herself behind bars sooner than anyone expects; however, it’s not her private email server or much discussed ‘pay-to-play’ scheme that is her main Achilles’ heel. While it seems nerdy and not as sexy as the much-discussed Clinton ‘death list,’ the seemingly trivial discrepancies in the financial and founding documents of the Clinton Foundation are most damning. ‘Let’s start from the very beginning,’ Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst who has been investigating the alleged charity fraud for about two years and publishes his findings on his website, says.” (06/21/17)

