Report: US could ease Volcker Rule, exempt small banks

Source: Reuters

“U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing. Officials from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said they were looking at ways to simplify the Volcker rule, which prevents banks from making speculative bets with their own money. The possible steps included exempting small banks from having to comply with it. ‘In our view, there is room for eliminating or relaxing aspects of the implementing regulation,’ Fed Governor Jerome Powell said in testimony to be given before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. ‘The Volcker Rule provides a practical example of how conflicting messages and inconsistent interpretation can exacerbate (the) regulatory burden,’ said Keith Noreika, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, a leading regulator for national banks.” (06/21/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-banks-congress-idUSKBN19C2U6