Ossoff’s loss further proof: Democrats’ path to power moves left, not center

Source: In These Times

by Theo Anderson

“Republicans love to point to their success at the ballot box as proof of their vitality. A party that controls a majority of statehouses and the U.S. Congress, along with the Supreme Court and the presidency, must have the most popular ideas. Right? So the theory goes. And there was more evidence for it on Tuesday, as Republican Karen Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election for Georgia’s 6th District. For a party that’s so successful, though, the GOP sure doesn’t have much confidence in its policies. Hunkered down in a closed-off D.C. office building, Republican senators are now working out the finer points of their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, keeping the details secret because ‘we’re not stupid,’ as one staffer said. They can hide, but they can’t run. They know, as we all know, the reckoning that awaits when the truth (about the plan’s cuts to Medicaid programs and big tax cuts for the wealthy) is revealed.”

