If political leaders can’t have conscience rights, who can?

Source: Acton Institute

by Ed West

“Tim Farron’s recent resignation speech was about as bitter and inflamed as politics gets in Britain’s centrist party, the eminently reasonable and slightly dull Liberal Democrats. Mr. Farron, an evangelical Anglican from a working-class Lancashire background, had taken over the third party after its near-destruction in the 2015 election. Previous leader Nick Clegg — a multilingual, part-Dutch, Westminster school-educated former MEP married to a Spanish lawyer — represented almost a caricature of the global elites written about by Christopher Lasch. Farron came from a much older English left-wing Christian tradition that especially flourished in the country’s rocky fringes and became the basis of the Liberal and later Labour parties. Farron seemed to be in a good position coming out of the divisive and sometimes painful referendum last year, representing the disappointed 48 percent of British voters who opted to remain in the European Union. Yet Liberal Democrats have continued to sink. During the recent election, much of the media seemed far more interested in Mr. Farron’s views on homosexual sex than the trifling matter of whether the British economy sinks.” (06/21/17)

https://acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2017/06/21/if-political-leaders-cant-have-conscience-rights-who-can