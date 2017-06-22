EFF to the SEC: Get a warrant

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Mark Rumold

“If the federal government wants to compel an online service provider, like Yahoo or Google, to turn over your email, they need a warrant. That’s the industry-accepted best practice, implemented by nearly every major service provider. More importantly, it’s what the Fourth Amendment requires. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the federal agency charged with enforcing federal securities laws, seems to think it falls outside the warrant requirement.” (06/21/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/06/eff-sec-get-warrant