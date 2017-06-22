The US economy is a perverted, neo-feudal, rent-seeking abomination

Source: Liberty Blitzkrieg

by Michael Krieger

“The banker bailouts of the 2008/09 period changed my life forever. I was working on Wall Street at the time, and the way in which the government rallied around the financial institutions that torched the world and left its victims in the dust threw my entire delusional worldview into disarray. Prior to that, I had bought into the absurd assumption that I was financially successful at a young age primarily because I was hard-working and talented. The ensuing bailouts and the government’s emphasis on obsessively rescuing some of the most degenerate people in our society made me realize once and for all how completely rigged and sleazy the U.S. economy really is. As you might expect, it only got worse under Obama’s oligarch-coddling policies and will surely continue to deteriorate under Trump (Goldman Sachs is not your friend).” (06/21/17)

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/06/21/the-u-s-economy-is-a-perverted-neo-feudal-rent-seeking-abomination/