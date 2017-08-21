Here's what to do with those reviled statues

Source: Reuters

by John Lloyd

"Statues live. The Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville certainly does. The majority of Americans, including his fellow Republicans, disapprove of Donald Trump’s defense of Confederate monuments and his tardiness in condemning the white supremacists whose protests against a decision to remove the Lee statue led to the violence that killed a woman demonstrating against them. … Momentous as the fallout from the Charlottesville rally and battle has been, it’s part of a global trend. Though set in marble or bronze, meant to last and impress through the ages, statues everywhere now show themselves to be porous, forced open to controversy, challenge and the bitterness of collective memory. Some statues are removed in the heat of a moment — as was one of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad as his armed forces collapsed in 2003, and one of KGB founder Felix Dzerzhinsky from outside the organization’s headquarters in Moscow in 1991, as the Soviet Union also collapsed. Others, as now, remained to be held to contemporary, often hostile, account." (08/18/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-lloyd-statues-commentary-idUSKCN1AY247