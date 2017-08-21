Violent extremists are a threat on both sides

Source: USA Today

by James S Robbins

"When it comes to the violent extremist politics of the right and left, it is reasonable to say 'a pox on both your houses.' So, it is puzzling that when President Trump made that very argument, he touched off yet another round of teeth gnashing and frantic virtue signaling from the press, pundits and politicians. It is a canard that by calling out left-wing violence the president was implicitly endorsing violence from the right, especially since he explicitly condemned neo-Nazism. Trump was fully within a time-honored intellectual tradition when he denounced 'both sides' that were rioting in Charlottesville. After World War II, scholars and policymakers recognized that totalitarianism was not the exclusive product of either branch of the accepted democratic right/left political spectrum. Whether cloaked in nationalism, internationalism, populism, militarism, or religious fanaticism, the principle ends of these movements was the same: total, dictatorial control of society and the imposition of stringent ideological purity. These groups regard violence as a fully legitimate mode of political expression." [editor's note: It's an odd day when a mainstream site shows more perspective on liberty than even some libertarian ones – SAT] [additional editor's note: That would be an odd day indeed, but this is no example of it – TLK] (08/17/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/08/17/condemn-all-extremists-all-political-stripes-dot-pick-and-choose-james-s-robbins-column/574235001