Boston Strong? Antifa thugs assault flag-waving woman

Source: Town Hall

"Press reports claim that the free speech rally/counter-protests in Boston have been 'mostly peaceful,' but that's small comfort to an older woman who was assaulted by an Antifa member as she waved the US flag on Boston Common. Before getting to the video of the assault, let's take a gander at some of the signs carried by 'counter-protesters': 'Love thy neighbor. No exceptions.' Wonderful message. 'Boston Together Against Hate.' Another great message. Unfortunately, love did not triumph over Antifa's hate. [video: Woman waving American flag hit, dragged by protester …] The woman was understandably shaken at the end of the video. As usual, Antifa demonstrates that they will violently remove any person or symbol they deem offensive — which includes the US flag." (08/19/17)

