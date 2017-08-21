"Confused" anti-fascist stabs innocent man over "neo-Nazi" haircut

Source: Fox News

"A 'confused anti-fascist' swung a knife towards the face of a man with a haircut similar to the one popular with white nationalists. Joshua Witt, 26, was getting out of his car at Steak ’n Shake in Sheridan, Colorado when a man ran over to him yelling, 'Are you one of them neo-Nazis?' The man aimed for his head over his car door, but Witt blocked the blow with his hand, which needed three stitches. 'I threw my hands up and once the knife kind of hit, I dived back into my car and shut the door and watched him run off west, behind my car.'" [editor's note: I'm almost as concerned with this Antifa wanna-be's poor English; can they be recruiting rednecks now? – SAT] (08/20/17)

