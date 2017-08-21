Spain: Regime grants Erdogan critic Dogan Akhanli conditional release

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"A critic of Turkey's government, arrested in Spain at Turkey's request, has been granted conditional release. German-Turkish writer Dogan Akhanli has written extensively about human rights in Turkey. He usually lives in Germany, where his arrest is seen as politically motivated, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised Turkey over the case. Mr Akhanli is being released on condition that he stays in Madrid, his lawyer said. 'The fight was worth it,' Ilias Uyar said in a Facebook post after the hearing. 'Dogan Akhanli is free.' Mr Akhanli was detained on Saturday in the city of Granada, where he was reportedly on holiday. The arrest was carried out on an Interpol 'red notice' — a request to arrest a wanted individual for extradition. The request is made by national police forces, and it does not indicate the person is wanted by Interpol itself." (08/20/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-40992647