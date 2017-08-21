CA: Berkeley modifies city laws to empower officials during protests

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Berkeley officials have tweaked local laws to give the city more power over unauthorized demonstrations, just days before another far-right rally is planned for downtown. The City Council passed the emergency ordinance on a 7-1 vote during a special meeting Friday evening. The move gives the city manager the power to issue rules for street events whose organizers did not obtain a permit. The planned protest next Sunday, billed as an anticommunist rally, will be the fourth such gathering in the city this year. Pro-Trump events in March and April drew throngs of counterprotesters, including self-styled 'antifascist' groups, as police struggled to prevent confrontations. But skirmishes and all-out brawls broke out, resulting in bloodied participants on both sides, a cache of confiscated weapons and numerous arrests. Only a few of those involved have since been criminally charged by Alameda County prosecutors. Eric Clanton, a former community college professor, was charged with assault for allegedly using a bike lock to attack a supporter of President Trump. A different Trump supporter in a separate incident, Kyle Chapman of Daly City, was charged with possessing a lead-filled stick that he allegedly used to hit counterprotesters." (08/20/17)

