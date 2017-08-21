All that glitters is not gold: A parable

Source: EconLog

by Scott Sumner

"Atlantis is on the gold standard. The unit of account is called the 'dollar' and it's defined as one gram of gold. Atlantis has a state-owned gold mine with a monopoly on gold production, near limitless reserves, and a very low cost of production. The gold mine is charged with the responsibility of keeping the value of the Atlantis dollar stable, by adjusting the quantity of gold it sells (or buys) each month. There are also privately produced metals such as silver, palladium and especially platinum, which are close (but not perfect) substitutes for gold. When the gold mine injects gold into the economy, they typically buy platinum, which is considered a relatively safe asset (in case the gold mine later has to sell assets to keep gold from losing purchasing power.)" (08/20/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/08/all_that_glitte.html