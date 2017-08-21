Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by James Walpole

"[I]f you are one of those school-goers who believes that returning to a world of desks and periods and busywork paperwork and bell-regulated life is a 'return to the real world,' I don't know what to say to you. I can only say that summer — especially if you spent it exploring, playing, learning, and building — is a far better reflection of a real world (and one worth having). The real world does not reward regimentations, and it does not reward good grades. Only if you choose to remain in academia forever can a break from school be anything but an improvement on your relationship to a 'real world' where you can grow into your own person." (08/20/17)

https://fee.org/articles/school-is-not-the-real-world/