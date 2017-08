Source: Free Talk Live

"Mark Changes Mind on Statue Take-downs :: Socialism in America :: Wolves and Sheep :: Self-Service Gas :: Bitcoin Cash More Profitable than Original Bitcoin :: Commonwealth vs State :: Venezuela Update :: Zen Magnets Under Continued Attack by CPSC :: Drain the Swamp via Purge? :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark, Jonny Ray." [Flash audio or MP3] (08/20/17)

