Preserving the Iran nuclear deal: Perils and prospects

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Ariane Tabatabai

"Today, two years after the JCPOA's signing, the deal remains as divisive in Tehran as it is in Washington. President Trump had promised to 'dismantle' the deal once in office and to check Iran. That pledge was made, and later reiterated, despite the fact that, by the Trump administration's own admis­sion, Iran has complied with the deal's restric­tions so far. Although Trump has adopted more hawkish rhetoric and has sent mixed signals, his administration has essentially continued many aspects of President Barack Obama's Iran policy, including the JCPOA. However, some of the tangential benefits of the deal — particularly the various channels of communication it had opened between high level officials in Washington and Tehran — no longer exist." (08/20/17)

