Reports: Lightning Network will come to Bitcoin "from tomorrow"

Source: Cointelegraph

"Lightning Network transactions will be available for Bitcoin from tomorrow, rumors are suggesting. Just under two weeks after SegWit locked in for the Bitcoin network, Lightning, which offers considerably faster and cheaper transactions for more users, may appear sooner than planned. Tweeting the as yet unsourced information, commentator Ferdous said that the so-called 'Layer 2' technology would be available 'from Tuesday.' … The technology powering Lightning is still in beta testing, with Blockstream having first tested it with Litecoin transactions back in May." (08/21/17)

https://cointelegraph.com/news/lightning-network-will-come-to-bitcoin-from-tomorrow-reports