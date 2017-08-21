Source: Fox News

"Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has paid Huma Abedin nearly $65,000 from her campaign funds since her November election defeat, Federal Election Commission filings show. Records show Abedin, Clinton's longtime friend and aide who served as the vice chair of the campaign, has been paid $64,415.10 in salary from Hillary for America, Clinton's campaign committee, since mid-November." (08/21/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/21/clinton-paid-aide-huma-abedin-nearly-65k-from-campaign-funds-since-defeat.html