A plea for nonviolence: Fighting fascism in Trump's America

Source: CounterPunch

by Anthony DiMaggio

"Although trained in the art of violence, the first thing I learned in the martial arts is that violence is never something one should actively seek out. Rather, it’s a last act of self-defense when your life is in danger and there are no alternatives. If there is one life-lesson I learned in Karate, it is that violence is almost never the answer to one’s problems. If someone is threatening you physically, you walk away (if you can). If someone pulls a weapon and it is possible to escape without engaging them and without risking your life, evasion i[s] far superior to confrontation. But I was also trained to employ various techniques that would severely maim, or even kill others, in cases where my life was in danger. THAT is the only time when violence is warranted." (08/21/17)

https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/08/21/a-plea-for-nonviolence-fighting-fascism-in-trumps-america/