Net of the Long Knives? Neutrality advocates put it in reverse

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"On July 12, a number of prominent companies joined in the 'Internet-wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality.' Among them were GoDaddy, Namecheap, Google, and CloudFlare. All four companies issued pious statements about the dangerous possibility of Internet Service Providers cutting off access to perfectly legal content. A little more than a month later, all four companies (and others) are themselves doing exactly what they warned us ISPs might do unless a 'Net Neutrality' law forbade it: They're cutting off access to perfectly legal content (yes, neo-Nazi speech is legal in America). … wow, the hypocrisy. 'Net Neutrality for thee, but not for me.'" (08/21/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/11297