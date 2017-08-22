Afrobeat's revolution is a striking case of spontaneous order

Source: Students For Liberty

by Ibrahim B Anoba

"Africa recently celebrated 20 years since the demise of Afrobeat’s music creator, Fela Kuti. At the height of military dictatorship in Africa around the 1970s, Fela developed the eclectic genre that has since changed the face of African music — a funky combination of highlife, jazz and African vernacular. Fela was a radical sensation who voiced against corruption and despotism through his music. His unapologetic nature quickly separated him from other entertainers of the time. This eventually subjected Fela to persecution throughout his career and gave Afrobeats little room to grow. But two decades after Fela, the industry has matured into one of Africa’s biggest exports, and in Nigeria alone, it is worth around $50 million." (08/21/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/08/21/afrobeats-revolution-striking-case-spontaneous-order/