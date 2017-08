Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Last week, 13 more people died in Spain as a consequence of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and Afghanistan. No, not by guns or suicide bombs, which is often the case in 'blowback,' but instead murder by vehicle. A van driven by a terrorist succeeded in killing 13 pedestrians and injuring about 100 others." (08/21/17)

