Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"A scientific theory is not 'the truth' or 'a fact.' It’s a reasonable explanation that happens to fit the evidence that we have available. Even if that evidence we have is all-inclusive (which it isn’t, never has been, and probably never will be), this doesn’t imply or suggest that the explanation we have proposed is correct — it’s simply an explanation. It is an explanation that fits the evidence, but this in no way suggests that it is true. We have confused 'could be true, based on the evidence' with 'Yes, that’s absolutely true.'" (08/21/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/08/21/truth-is-an-illusion/