Source: spiked

by Brendan O'Neill

"Everyone’s smashing statues. From ISIS hotheads sledgehammering ancient artefacts in old Mesopotamian cities to plummy students at Oxford demanding the removal of busts of old colonialists, waging war on the past is all the rage. A Year Zero mentality is on the march. People seem hellbent on wiping out history, making it invisible, and starting society all over again, cleansed of the likenesses of dead people of whom they disapprove." (08/21/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/an-orwellian-war-on-the-past/