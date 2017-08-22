Are we headed for a second civil war?

Source: Los Angeles Times

by Jesse Walker

"A cliche is haunting America — the cliche of a second civil war. 'America is currently fighting its second civil war,' conservative columnist Dennis Prager declared in January. 'Is a Second Civil War in the Making?' the left-wing website Alternet asked a few months later. In March, Foreign Policy polled various national security figures on the likelihood of a new civil war; the panel put the chances at about 30%. Now the New Yorker has posed the same question to several Civil War historians, who replied with ominous comments such as, 'It did not happen with Bush v. Gore in 2000, but perhaps we were close. It is not inconceivable that it could happen now.' Not inconceivable? That's a low bar. It's certainly possible to imagine America returning to the violence of the 1960s and ’70s, and beneath the overwrought language, that’s what some — though not all — of these civil war prophets seem to have in mind. But a near-future war with two clear sides and Gettysburg-sized casualty counts is about as likely as a war with the moon." (08/20/17)

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-walker-second-civil-war-20170820-story.html