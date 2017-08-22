Report: Barbie doll bomb intended to blow up Aussie plane

Source: Fox News

"A Barbie doll and a meat grinder each packed with explosives were the weapons of choice of the terror cell behind a foiled plot to blow up an Australian airliner, a Lebanese official said Monday. The bombs didn't make it aboard the intended flight because the piece of luggage they were hidden in was about 15 pounds over the airline's limit. Lebanon's interior minister, Nouhad Machnouk, told a Saudi Arabia-owned TV channel that four Lebanese-Australian brothers, including one being held in Lebanon, were behind the plan, Sky News reported. Machnouk said two of the brothers, Khaled and Mahmoud Khayyat, are held in Australia, while another, Tarek, is a senior member of the Islamic State terror group based in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa. He added that the fourth brother, Amer, was supposed to be on board the plane, working to bring it down 20 minutes after takeoff, but was arrested in Lebanon after he arrived in mid-July from Australia." (08/21/17)

