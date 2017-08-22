US Navy chief orders probe into Pacific fleet after collisions

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation Monday into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after an early morning collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 U.S. sailors missing and others injured. It was the second major collision in the last two months involving the Navy's 7th Fleet. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan. Navy Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, will call for a pause in operations and seek a deeper look at how the Navy trains and certifies its forces that are operating around Japan, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said. 'He has put together a broader inquiry to look into these incidents,' Mattis said, referring to the two recent collisions and other accidents at sea. Mattis spoke to reporters in Amman, Jordan, where he is traveling. Vessels and aircraft from the U.S., Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia are searching for the missing sailors." (08/21/17)

