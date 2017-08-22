Easy meat: Guam in the crosshairs of warmongering

Source: In These Times

by Julian Aguon

"Escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea culminated recently in increasingly specific threats to the island and people of Guam. North Korea announced that Guam was within striking range and that it was 'seriously examining' a plan to launch four intermediate-range ballistic rockets toward the island. One headline read, '14 Minutes,' which is the amount of time Guam Homeland Security says it will take for a missile to reach us. Fourteen minutes. To run for cover. Round up our children. Reach Deep. Steel ourselves for the possibility of oblivion. We need not worry, our leaders tell us. We are a resilient people. We need only summon that strength now. Will someone please tell them that resilience is not a thing to be trotted out in trying times like a kind of prize pony? As the Haitian-American writer Edwidge Danticat put it, 'Haitian people are very resilient, but it doesn’t mean they can suffer more than other people.' The same applies to the people of Guam." (08/21/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20439/Guam-United-States-North-Korea-Donald-Trump-Colonization