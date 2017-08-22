Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Tegan Truitt

"The famed observer of democracy, Alexis de Tocqueville, writes that, though democratic nations love freedom, 'for equality they have an ardent, insatiable, eternal, invincible passion; they want equality in freedom, and, if they cannot get it, they still want it in slavery. They will tolerate poverty, enslavement, barbarism, but they will not tolerate aristocracy.' It is this hatred of aristocracy — this predilection against the wealthy — that threatens the American democratic experiment today." (08/21/17)

https://fee.org/articles/wealth-redistribution-is-not-economic-justice/