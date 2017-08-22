Catalonia: Barcelona attack suspect shot dead by police

Source: USA Today

"The man suspected of driving the van that plowed into pedestrians last week in Barcelona, killing 13, was shot dead by police Monday. Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, a Moroccan national, was wearing a fake explosives belt when he was shot in Subirats, a town west of Barcelona, according to Catalan regional police. Abouyaaqoub had been the subject of a Europe-wide manhunt since Thursday's van attack. Regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero said police fired after Abouyaaqoub shouted 'Allah is great' in Arabic and lifted his shirt to show the bomb belt that turned out to be fake." (08/21/17)

