OH: Judge shot outside courthouse returns fire; suspect killed

Source: CNN

"A man who shot a judge in an 'ambush-style' attack outside an Ohio courthouse was killed when the judge and a probation officer returned fire, authorities said Monday. Common Pleas Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. was shot about 8 a.m. outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, about 40 miles west of Pittsburgh, Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said. The judge was hospitalized but his condition not released. … Abdalla said it appears the suspect walked up to the judge as he approached the courthouse and shot him several times in the stomach at point-blank range." [editor's note: The attacker was the father of a Steubenville high schooler convicted of rape in a high-profile case; the judge doesn't seem to have had any role in that case, though – TLK] (08/21/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/21/us/ohio-judge-shooting/index.html