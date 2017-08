Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Peter van Buren returns to the show to discuss his novel Hooper’s War, set during World War II. Beneath all the casualty figures and the news reports is something profound and lasting that damages us during war, and the author brings it out even in the context of the 'Good War.'" [various formats] (08/21/17)

