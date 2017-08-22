Trump's Afghanistan speech: Same sh*t, different president

Source: Sky News [UK]

"US President Donald Trump has promised his country is 'not nation building again' as it renews its commitment to Afghanistan. Speaking in Arlington, Virginia, Mr Trump said: 'Nearly 16 years after the September 11 attacks … the American people are weary of war without victory and nowhere is this more evident than with the war in Afghanistan.' He said the US 'must seek an honourable and enduring outcome worthy of the sacrifices that have been made' and that the 'consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable.' 'A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists … would instantly fill just as happened before September 11,' he said. But Mr Trump, who was widely expected to announce an increase in 4,000 troops, said he would 'not talk about numbers of troops or plans for further military activities.'" (08/21/17)

