Germany: Police steal 5,000 ecstasy tablets bearing Trump's face

Source: United Press International

"Police in Germany announced they seized about 5,000 ecstasy tablets modeled after the head of U.S. President Donald Trump. Osnabrueck Police said they searched a car during a traffic stop about 9 p.m. Saturday and discovered the approximately $12,900 worth of ecstasy tablets, which bore the image of Trump's face on one side and his name on the opposite side." [editor's note: Ecstasy is just $2.50 a hit in Germany? Who knew? – TLK] (08/22/17)

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2017/08/22/German-police-seize-5000-ecstasy-tablets-bearing-Trumps-face/4641503409589/