Source: Aol

"Two North Korean shipments to a Syrian government agency responsible for the country's chemical weapons program were intercepted in the past six months, according to a confidential United Nations report on North Korea sanctions violations. The report by a panel of independent U.N. experts, which was submitted to the U.N. Security Council earlier this month and seen by Reuters on Monday, gave no details on when or where the interdictions occurred or what the shipments contained." (08/22/17)

https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/08/22/north-korea-shipments-to-syria-chemical-arms-agency-intercepted-says-un/23156910/