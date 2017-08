Source: Cato Institute

"The successes of protectionism are grossly exaggerated. Scott Lincicome discusses his new paper, 'Doomed to Repeat It: The Long History of America’s Protectionist Failures.'" [various formats] (08/22/17)

https://www.cato.org/multimedia/cato-daily-podcast/doomed-repeat-it-long-history-americas-protectionist-failures