Donald Trump's new Afghanistan plan promises more killing — and little else

Source: The Intercept

by Alex Emmons

"President Donald Trump was set to announce an escalation of 4,000 troops in Afghanistan during a primetime address Monday night where he planned to clarify his policy on the 16-year war he inherited from the two previous presidents. Trump, however, did neither. His audience was left with nothing but excuses and contradictions. Trump refused to say how many troops he was sending, or set any goals or timetables for their withdrawal. 'We are not nation-building again,' he stressed, boasting that 'we are going to participate in economic development to help defray the cost of this war to us.' Amid all the contradictions, though, Trump did make one aspect of his policy absolutely clear: The U.S. would kill more people in Afghanistan." (08/22/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/08/22/donald-trump-new-afghanistan-plan-promises-more-killing-and-little-else/