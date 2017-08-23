Sixteen years on, it's past time to bring our troops home from Afghanistan

Source: The Hill

by US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

"he Trump administration is increasing the number of troops in Afghanistan and, by doing so, keeping us involved even longer in a 16-year-old war that has long since gone past its time. The mission in Afghanistan has lost its purpose, and I think it is a terrible idea to send any more troops into that war. It’s time to come home now." (08/21/17)

http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/foreign-policy/347393-16-years-on-its-past-time-to-bring-our-troops-home-from