Four more years of Bush-Obama

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Mark my words: The next time there is a terrorist attack by some Muslim here in the United States, Donald Trump, the Pentagon, the CIA, the NSA, Homeland Security, and other interventionist dead-enders in America are going to say: 'The terrorists (read: Muslims) still hate us for our freedom and values, which confirms our decision to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan to kill them there before they come here to kill us.' It was tripe after the 1993 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. It was tripe after the terrorist attacks on the USS Cole and U.S. embassies in East Africa. It was tripe after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was tripe after the terrorist attacks at Ft. Hood, Boston, San Bernardino, Detroit, and Orlando. And it will be tripe when the next one comes. The reason it’s tripe is because U.S. interventionism in the Middle East and Afghanistan is the biggest terrorist-producing machine in history." (08/22/17)

