Combating crony capitalism in Africa

Source: Students For Liberty

by Abdulsamod Balogun

"Growing up in Nigeria without a silver spoon, I was taught that success depends on hard work and immersed effort, hence, I was poised to start young, excelling academically amidst stiff but healthy competition from classmates and friends in all settings. 'Work hard and be successful, make me proud' were the words of my adorable mother. Later did I wake up to the reality that the most industrious individuals are not always the most successful; this is not because they don’t work hard enough but because some people choose to manipulate the order of things to suite their irrational selfish interest. The basis for preference for one person over the other then balls [sic] down to who you know and not what you can do or how much you can deliver." (08/22/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/08/22/combating-crony-capitalism-africa/