As Trump's warfare threats rise, Libertarians call for US to withdraw from NATO

Source: Libertarian Party

by staff

"In response to the escalation of threats of warfare by the Donald Trump administration, the Libertarian National Committee adopted the following resolution at its quarterly meeting last weekend: 'Resolved, the Libertarian National Committee calls for the immediate U.S. government withdrawal from NATO.' President Trump’s foreign policy seems to depend on which advisor he talked to last … or whatever his Twitter muse may be in the early morning hours. Clearly, the last people he listened to before addressing the nation on Afghanistan last Monday night were his generals." (08/22/17)

https://www.lp.org/trumps-warfare-threats-rise-libertarians-call-u-s-withdraw-nato/