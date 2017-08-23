The rights of parents in educating their children

Source: Acton Institute

by Gregor Puppinck

"Education and religion are closely connected, as the Church has been the teacher of Europe. Hundreds of thousands of members of the clergy have dedicated their lives to teaching and instruction. In Europe, knowledge was preserved and cultivated within monasteries during the Middle Ages, and the classic heritage was transmitted thanks to the religious tradition in the Renaissance period. The great minds of modernity — Erasmus, Descartes, Pascal, Spinoza or Kant — are the heirs of the religious faith, culture, and tradition. The secularisation of teaching is a recent and incomplete phenomenon. It is only with the emergence of the atheistic and rationalist school of thought that education and religion were presented as incompatible. The pretension that rationalism could explain everything negated the epistemological legitimacy of religions." (08/22/17)

https://acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2017/08/22/rights-parents-educating-their-children